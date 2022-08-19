A BEST-SELLING children’s author will be hosting an event in Maldon giving readers an insight into her new work.

Dame Jacqueline Wilson, famed for her Tracey Beaker books, will be in Maldon to discuss her new novel, Project Fairy.

Although she will not be signing books on the day, pre-signed books are for sale for those not lucky enough to get a ticket, as well as ticket holders.

Tickets for the event sold out overnight, however a waiting list is open for those hoping to secure a space.

The 150 spaces to join Jacqueline Wilson were snapped up much quicker than expected.

A spokesperson from Maldon Books said: “We’re thrilled to welcome one of our favourite ever authors, Jacqueline Wilson, to Maldon for an enchanting adventure as she discusses Project Fairy, her captivating new story about fairies, families and friendship.”

The book follows Mab, whose mum is obsessed with fairies, but Mab doesn’t know why.

The description of the book reads: “Mab doesn’t quite get it, but she knows that fairies make her mum happy, especially after dad left.

“When Mab’s teacher gives her a book all about Victorian fairies she’s surprised to see the drawings inside are nothing like the sweet fairies she imagined.

“But the biggest surprise of all is a tiny thing that tumbles out of the pages of the book…”

Jacqueline publicly supported the campaign to save Essex libraries alongside public figures including David Walliams and Dermot O’Leary, from Colchester.

The campaign started when the Essex County Hall revealed plans to shut down 25 of its 74 libraries and remove support from an additional 28.

The backlash to the plans started the Save Our Libraries Essex activist group.

Libraries in Essex have now been saved until 2026 by the new Everyone’s Library Service scheme which was approved by Essex County Council in April this year.

The scheme promised to increase the ranges of available online resources and train and upskill the staff within Essex libraries.

After showing her support for the campaign to save libraries, Jacqueline will be in Essex for her new book.

The event, An Afternoon with Jacqueline Wilson is on Saturday, October 8 from 2pm until 3.30pm at Maldon United Reformed Church.