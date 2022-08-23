A SELF-EMPLOYED barber has spoke of his frustration after his £400 bike was stolen leaving him without transport to work.

Harrison Finan, 26, rents a chair at Mews Barbers on Church Street, Colchester.

He used his £400 Carrera Vengeance mountain bike to get to his job until it was stolen whilst he was working.

Harrison said he feels let down by police, who have since closed his case despite the mass of CCTV along Church Street and city centre itself.

After the theft, Harrison visited the police station and was told the police were unable to help him despite his protests that there was a time frame, as well as plenty of CCTV lining Church Street.

Harrison then phoned 101, asking for support from community officers.

CCTV from Two Brews, a beer shop on Church Street, revealed footage of a man in a balaclava cutting the lock and making off with Harrison’s bike.

But no further action was taken.

Three weeks on, Harrison now wants police to check CCTV at St Mary’s car park, or city centre, in order to trace the location of his bike.

Harrison had originally bought the bike on finance at £30 per month, seeing it as a cheap way to get to and from work, its theft has left him out of pocket.

Since the bike’s theft on Thursday, July 28, he has had to fork out for travel, a new bike, as well as paying off the stolen bike.

A police spokesman said: "We were called to Church Street in Colchester at around 10.30am on July 28 following reports of a bike being stolen.

"Unfortunately, due to restricted lines of inquiry, this investigation has been filed.

"Should further information come to light, the investigation could be reopened."