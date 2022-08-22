A LANDLORD who did not properly maintain two Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMO) has been fined £23,000 for the failings by Tendring Council.

Lystra Dorval, of Oaks Lane, Ilford, was issued with ten penalty notices in relation to poor management of the HMOs in Hayes Road, Clacton.

Paul Honeywood, Tendring councillor responsible for housing, said: “We are not afraid to take action against landlords who think it is acceptable for our residents to live in sub-standard housing.

“The vast majority of landlords in Tendring properly maintain their properties and want the same thing as us, decent quality homes for tenants, and in turn a rental income for them.”

Hazard - An inspection in August 2019 found problems like this at the property. Credit: Tendring Council

The private sector housing team at Tendring Council began work with Ms Dorval in April 2019, setting out the work required to make the sub-standard properties an acceptable quality, and then held follow-up meetings in May and August of that year.

Tenants had reported to Tendring Council they were threatened with eviction after highlighting problems while several complaints were made by neighbours and others about anti-social behaviour and the property’s condition.

In August, when work had still not been done, Tendring Council issued an emergency prohibition order to shut down the buildings, with the council working to re-house residents.

Formal enforcement began with a final notice of work which needed completing. This was to address issues such as a faulty fire alarm, blocked fire escapes, insecure entrance doors, broken staircases, toilets not working, water leaks and dangerous electrics. Requests for work to be completed had been issued in April and May on an informal basis, prior to the closure in August.

Poor Maintenance - Another view of the inspection in August 2019 in Hayes Road. Credit: Tendring Council

Further damage to the properties was revealed during clear-up work, made worse by the theft of piping, including gas pipes, from the buildings.

The penalty notices were issued due to non-compliance and breaches of regulations covering the management of HMOs prior to and on August 6 2019, following the earlier informal requests.

Tendring Council also removed Ms Dorval’s HMO licences, deeming her no longer a fit and proper person to run the properties.

Work Needed - Lystra Dorval was fined £23,000 for her poor quality work in Hayes Road. Credit: Tendring Council

Ms Dorval appealed against the penalty notices, but a first-tier housing tribunal reached a similar decision to Tendring Council following a hearing in October 2020.

That tribunal slightly reduced the fines and following am appeal over the penalty another panel reduced the penalties to £23,000. Tendring Council had originally set fines of £90,000.

Ms Dorval has 28 days to appeal the outcome to the upper tier tribunal.