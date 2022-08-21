A raft of different aircraft are set to take to the skies above Clacton when the seaside resort’s popular airshow returns next week.

Clacton Airshow will take place on Thursday and Friday.

Dozens of aircraft will fill the skies with thousands of people expected to turn out for both days.

This week it was announced the Autogyro and the North American Rockwell OV-10 Bronco would be completing the line up.

The Bronco is a turboprop light attack and observation aircraft, developed in the 1960s for counter insurgency combat with its primary mission Forward Air Control. Designed for the Vietnam War it was deployed during the Cold War and the first Gulf War, while a variant was also used as a target tug.

Autogyros, predecessors to helicopters, were developed in an attempt to invent an aircraft that could not stall and are incredibly agile and stable – capable of speeds as low as 20mph and handling winds of up to 40 knots.

Meanwhile ground entertainment will be provided by the Grand Theatre of Lemmings, including hula-hoop star Harley Fox, stilt walkers and comedians, as well as the Art Box interactive workshop.

Alex Porter, tourism boss for Tendring Council, which runs the Clacton Airshow, said this year had a stellar line-up.

He said: “These two final flights complete a bumper line-up at the 2022 Clacton Airshow, which brings everything from the nimble and steady Autogyro, to fast jets like the MiG, and the aerobatic displays of the RAF Red Arrows – not to mention the sparkle of the twilight flights.

“All of this, along with things to do on the ground around the event site, make this year’s airshow really one not to be missed.”

Here is everything you need to know about the event.

What can I expect to see?

On day one flights start at 12.55pm. The RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight is from 3pm and the Red Arrows at about 4.30pm.

On day two flights start at 1pm. The RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight is from 3pm and The Blades at about 4.30pm.

The aircraft across both days includes the P-51 Mustang, The Tigers parachute team, The Bronco, The Vampire, Supermarine Spitfire and Otto the helicopter.

How to get there and where to park

Visitors to the airshow are being encouraged to plan their trip in advance and arrive in plenty of time.

The official event car park, run by the Clacton-on-Sea Rotary Club, is in West Road.

Entry is £8 and can be paid by cash or card.

There is also a shuttle service for disabled people between the car park and the event site.

There is limited parking available in Clacton seafront car parks.

People driving to the event can also make use of the Park and Ride service from Hedingham Buses, with services running every 15 minutes from Clacton Shopping Village.

Tickets cost £4.30 (child £3, 16-19-year-olds £3.50, group £6.40).

Visitors are also encouraged to come by train, with Clacton-on-Sea Railway Station a 10-minute walk away from the main event site.

Advice on keeping safe at the event

Mr Porter added: “We’d like to remind everybody to stay safe when they visit.

Crowds at a previous Clacton Airshow

“Sadly big events like this are a target for pickpockets and other criminals so if you see something suspicious please report it.

“If you decide to enjoy the sea during your visit please remember to Respect the Water; stay away from piers and breakwaters, keep off the rocks, be aware of tides and potential currents, and stay within your depth.

“As well as our usual Tendring Beach Patrol first aid provision on the sea front we also have St John’s Ambulance across the event area; and if you have children you can also get a wristband from Beach Patrol to help reunite you should you get separated.

“It would also be great to buy a programme – which not only contains lots of useful information and interesting details about the flights, but also acts as a great souvenir and helps to support the next year’s Airshow.”