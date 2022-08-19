There are several motorway closures will could affect traffic in Essex this weekend, according to National Highways England.

Drivers will find these along the Dartford Crossing in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the M25 and the A12.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, August 19 to Sunday, August 21.

There will be a few closures on all the major roads in Essex over the weekend (PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, August 19 in Essex?





A12

The usual pre-planned works that will be taking place on the A12 on Friday is on the Northbound link road from the A138, which has a 24 hour closure in place for construction works until October 29.

There will be a carriageway closure and a diversion route in both directions between Junction 25 and 30 for barrier/fence safety repairs from 9 pm to 5 am on Saturday.

Additionally, in both directions between Junction 29 and 31 there will be carriageway closure for barrier/fence safety repairs from 8 pm to 6 am.

Dartford Crossing

The A282 Southbound Junction 1a exit slip road and lane will be closed for bridge widening schemes from 10 pm to 6 am on Saturday.

M25

The Junction 25 entry and exit slip roads are closed clockwise for concrete repairs from 11 pm on Friday until 6 am on Saturday with diversions available via National Highways Network.

READ MORE: Revealed: The most expensive car parts to replace in the UK

READ MORE: UK drivers urged to drink more water or face £1,000 fine amid Met Office weather warning

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, August 20 in Essex?

A12

The 24-hour closure on the Northbound link road from the A138 will continue in Essex on Saturday.

M25

The M25 heading clockwise on Junction 31 to the A282 southbound on Junction 1a has a carriageway closure from 10 pm on Saturday until 5 am on Sunday.

The closure is due to maintenance works with diversions available via the National Highways Network.

Additionally, the Junction 31 clockwise entry slip road will be closed from 10 pm on Saturday until 5 am on Sunday morning also for maintenance worlks.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, August 21 in Essex?





A12

The 24-hour closure on the Northbound link road from the A138 will continue in Essex on Sunday.

Dartford Crossing

The East Tunnel northbound crossing will see a tunnel closure for maintenance works from 10 pm on Sunday until 5 am on Monday morning.

See diversions via Highways England Network.