GIFTED pupils have passed a coveted music qualification this Summer, with flying colours.

A total of 29 pupils from Years 5 and 6 at Great Bentley Primary School have passed the Level 1 Stave House Music Award this summer, with 18 pupiles gaining a distinction.

In addition, 31 students passed their Level 2 award, with a further ten pupils gaining a distinction.

The examinations test the children by basing questions around music knowledge and understanding of music theory.

The tests also assess pupils' music ability through asking them to play a short piece of music on an instrument.

The international qualification allows pupils to boost their musical competence, whilst training a number of areas from motor skills, to confidence, to composing.

Tracey Caffull, exeutive headteacher of Great Bentley Primary School, said: “We are so proud to be able to offer the children external music examination opportunities with London College of Music.

“The opportunities are over and above National Curriculum expectations. Music is very much part of our school life, and the awards are a wonderful way to celebrate the children's achievements".