SIXTH formers from Tendring Technology College are celebrating their A Level results.

This year’s sixth form results are even more impressive, given these students did not have the chance to sit exams for their GCSEs.

To support them and help prepare them for their exams, staff at Tendring Technology College, which is part of AET, a national network of schools, have gone the extra mile to support their students for the first in-person exams in the last two years.

Michelle Hughes, Executive Principal of Tendring Technology College said: “I am absolutely thrilled to see such an excellent set of results for our sixth form students at Tendring Technology College, a great outcome for our community given the challenges of the last two years.

“These results clearly demonstrate high levels of performance and commitment by all (students and staff) and should be applauded.”

Will Quince, Colchester MP and minister of state for school standards added: “Completing A Levels and vocational qualifications is no mean feat and the support students have been given by school leaders and teachers is invaluable.

“I hope each and every young person at Tendring Technology College who received their results today is now looking forward to taking their next step, whether that’s university, further training or the world of work.”

Top performers at the school were:

Oliver Williamson achieved - A* Mathematics / A* Physics / A Computer Science and will be reading Physics at The University of Southampton.

Shona Goodchild achieved - A* Criminology / Distinction* Digital Film and Video Production and will join Essex Policy studying a Degree Apprenticeship.

Alfie Pullum achieved - A* Drama and Theatre / A English Language / Distinction Performing Arts and will be reading Drama at The University of Manchester.

Taylor Mason achieved - Distinction* Business / A Mathematics / A Computer Science and will be reading Sport Management at Loughborough University.

George Stott-Povey achieved - Distinction* Information Technology / A Criminology / Distinction Applied Psychology and will be undertaking an apprenticeship.

Isabel Brown achieved - A Biology / A Mathematics / A Chemistry and will be reading Biochemistry and Molecular Medicine at The University of Nottingham.