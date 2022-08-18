As A Level results pour in around the country, schools from Tendring have announced their results and highest achievers.

Clacton County High School’s School, Sigma Sixth, was pleased to report some outstanding achievements by its students in their -levels and other equivalent qualifications.

Staff have commended students for their dedication and resilience in approaching formal exams and assessments after the disruption of the pandemic.

Sarah McKarry, head of the college, said: “We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students. The successes they have achieved are well-deserved and we are proud of them.

“Our staff have worked extremely hard in very difficult circumstances to help ensure that the needs and aspirations of our students have still been met.

“Many of our students will be going on to university and equally a number have secured some really excellent apprenticeship opportunities, both locally and further afield.

“We look forward to seeing how they progress into the future.”

Among the high achievers were:

Amiee Irish - (A* in Extended Project, A grades in Law and Psychology and B in English Language) who has gained a place at University of York to read Psychology.

Faye Brinkman - (A* in Extended Project, A grades in English Language and Criminology and B in Law) who has gained a place at University of York to read Law and Criminology.

Erin Cooper - (A* in Criminology, A in English Literature and B in Law) who will be taking a gap year.

Cian Steele - (A in Maths and B grades in Further Maths and Chemistry) who has gained a place at the University College London to read Chemical Engineering.

Scott Radburn - (A grade in Drama and B grades in Criminology and Film Studies) who has gained a place at Goldsmiths, University of London to read Drama and Theatre Arts.

Madeleine Fitt - (A grade in Film Studies and B grades in English Literature and Drama) who has gained a place at Royal Holloway, University of London to read English.

Liam Hope - (Di* grades in Science, Business Studies and Art and Design) who will be reading Advertising and Marketing at University of Lincoln

Chloe Westwood - (A* in Extended Project, Di* in Business, A in Geography and B in Law) who has gained a place at University of York to read Business and Management

Lacey Carpenter and Mia Lawrence - (Di*,Di*,Di* in Sport) who have gained places at University of Brighton and Nottingham, Lacey will read Physical Education with QTS and Mia will read Sport Rehabilitation.

Sixth Formers from Clacton Coastal Academy marked a return to normality, with the first A Level and vocational qualifications results determined by their performance in exams since 2019. In the previous two years, students’ grades were decided by teacher assessment.

David Lees, executive principal of Clacton Coastal Academy, said: “I am so pleased and proud of every single student and all that they have achieved at CCA.

“My thanks also to all the staff at CCA, as these results are a reflection on all the support that they have given each and every student in CCA Sixth.

Clacton Coastal Academy was celebrating some phenomenal results from students, including: