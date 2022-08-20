A LEADING budget airline company has revealed its list of winter routes from an Essex airport, and it includes some new ones.
Ryanair has listed its full list of winter destinations from London Stansted as it sets to jet off passengers for mid-term getaways after a successful summer.
Following on from the summer, where Ryanair worked at 115 per cent capacity at Stansted.
They have been offering customers more than 150 routes this summer connecting 28 countries, with more than 1,300 flights per week.
Now, as the summer nears its end, bosses say they expect the demand to continue into the end of the year.
Ryanair is adding more than 500 flights serving London Stansted during the October half-term school holiday after Heathrow extended its cap on passenger numbers.
The company said the extra flights at the Essex airport will have capacity for 100,000 passengers.
It also insisted that it and Stansted have “more than sufficient staff to handle these additional flights”.
Ryanair Director of marketing, communications and digital Dara Brady said: “It is very early doors, but we expect the demand for winter travel will be strong.
“There will be everything from summer sun, to city breaks, and business connections, so a lot of very wide-ranging options.
“People love to take city breaks or mid-term breaks in the winter, and we expect that again this year.”
The Irish airline company is set to continue its popular links to destinations in France, Spain and Portugal, as well as other locations across Europe.
It has also revealed the four new routes it is introducing this winter in Catania, Klagenfurt, Asturias and Rovaniemi in Lapland.
HERE IS THE FULL LIST OF 22/23 WINTER DESTINATIONS FROM LONDON STANSTED
Aalborg
Aarhus
Lanzarote
Agadir
Malaga
Alicante
Ancona
Stockholm Arlanda
Athens
Barcelona
Brindisi
Berlin
Milan Bergamo
Biarritz
Billund
Bologna
Bordeaux
Bremen
Bari
Brno
Bratislava
Budapest
Bydgoszcz
Cagliari
Carcassonne
Castellón
Cologne
Rome Ciampino
Cluj
Copenhagen
Catania (NEW)
Dole
Dresden
Dortmund
Dublin
Bergerac
Eindhoven
Essaouira
Faro
Fez
Baden-Baden
Memmigen
Madeira
Fuerteventura
Gdansk
Grenoble
Genoa
Gothenburg
Girona
Hamburg
Helsinki
Frankfurt-Hahn
Kerry
Klagenfurt (NEW)
Krakow
Kosice
Katowice
Kaunas
Lodz
Lourdes
Leipzig
Limoges
Lisbon
Gran Canaria
Luxemburg
Madrid
Malta
Marseille
Maastricht
Milan Malpensa
Naples
Knock
Nantes
Nuremburg
Oradea
Porto
Orebro
Cork
Oslo
Ostrava
Bucharest
Asturias (NEW)
Ponta Delgada
Plodliv
Perugia
Paphos
Biard
Palanga
Palma de Mallorca
Palermo
Poznan
Prague
Pisa
Abruzzo
Marrakesh
Rabat
Riga
Rovaniemi – Lapland (NEW)
Rzeszow
Santiago
Santander
Thessaloniki
Shannon
Sofia
Lamezia
Seville
Salzburg
Olsztyn-Mazury
Szczecin
Tenerife
Podgorica
Tallinn
Toulouse
Tampere
Tangier
Sandefjord
Turin
Trieste
Tours
Venice
Vienna
Valencia
Vilnius
Verona
Stockholm Vasteras
Vaxjo
Warsaw
Wroclaw
Zagreb
Zaragoza
