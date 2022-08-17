A police force has issued an urgent appeal to find two missing teen girls who have links to Essex.
Cleveland Police, which covers the Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Redcar and Cleveland and Stockton areas, are appealing to trace two missing teenage girls who are believed to be together.
The girls were last seen around 7.40pm on Monday, August 15 August at Marton Train Station.
Aliyah Mia Piper, aged 13, and Lauren McGrath, aged 15, have links to the Essex area as well as West Merseyside.
Aliyah is described as slim build, with long, brown curly hair, brown eyes and around 4ft 9 tall.
She was last seen wearing a light grey cropped top, denim ripped jeans, a pale pink jacket and black Nike trainers.
Lauren is described as 5ft 4 tall, of slim build with mousey brown/light blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a grey tacksuit/jogging bottoms with a dark tracksuit jacket, white and leopard print trainers and a carrying a cream bag with pink and cream straps.
She was also wearing a silver ring, watch and bracelet.
Anyone who may have seen the missing girls or may know of their whereabouts, is asked to call Cleveland Police as a matter of urgency on 101, quoting incident number 144811 or 144803.
