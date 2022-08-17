National Highways is advising drivers in the south east and east of England to check traffic updates amid an amber weather warning for thunderstorms.

The Met Office has issued the weather warning between 11am and 10pm today with thunderstorms expected across Essex.

This warning means flooding as well as fast flowing floodwater is likely, causing danger to life.

The experts warn spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and communities are likely to become cut off if roads flood.

Due to this, National Highways has warned drivers to regularly check traffic updates as delays are expected.

A spokesman said: "If you are planning to travel through the SEAST and EAST regions this evening, please be aware that Met Office have issued an amber warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain.

"Please plan ahead, keep following the feed for traffic information as delays are expected in the region."

Since the rain has hit, Essex Police's control room has had calls for trees blocking the road, crashes, drain hole covers coming loose and flooding on the roads.

Essex Weather has predicted four inches of water could be expected in parts of the county today.

In a tweet this morning they said: “Slow-moving thunderstorms have the potential to bring 100mm (four inches) of rainfall in a short period of time later today.”

The storms and rain come after the UK experiences a heatwave last week, where parts of Essex reached closed to 35’c.