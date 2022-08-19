TAXI drivers are up in arms about a Tendring Council policy which states drivers require a working knowledge of the whole of Tendring to obtain a licence.

This policy has led to only one active taxi firm working in Harwich after 4pm.

David Whittam, owner of the active firm Harwich Taxis, has bemoaned the strain the policy has put on his business.

He said: “We are so busy because the other two firms aren’t working, we can’t cover all the work.

“I need at least another three or four drivers but because the test is so hard, we are finding it hard to recruit drivers.

“I have one driver that I’m trying to bring on at the moment, but he has one more segment to go in his test because he failed the Brightlingsea part, we barely go to Brightlingsea.”

David is also worried about the price of the test and can’t believe how difficult the process has become since he started.

He added: “When I took my test more than 30 years ago, all I had to know was the Harwich area.

“They would ask you a few other questions like where the police station is in Clacton, which hospital to go to in an emergency, and other points of interest but that’s it.

“It also costs more than £500 for a test and considering how many people are failing at the moment that is really tough.”

Chairman - Councillor Colin Winfield is set to address taxi licensing at an upcoming Tendring Council meeting. Credit: Tendring Council

Harwich councillor Garry Calver agrees with David and is working on a resolution to the situation.

He has been in dialogue with councillor Colin Winfield who is chairman of the licensing and registration committee at Tendring Council.

Mr Winfield said: “I was sad to learn there is only one taxi firm in operation in Harwich, personally I want the drivers to keep their jobs because we need them, but it's up to the committee.

“We’ve got a question coming up at the latest council meeting asking the committee to address the situation which we will do the best of our ability.”

For more information on taxi licensing in Tendring visit bit.ly/3QGspJg.