Bus drivers in Essex are set to strike after rejecting a pay offer, union officials have said.
Around 800 bus workers at Arriva in Kent and Essex are set to strike over a "pay cut presented as rise", according to Unite.
The union says staff voted to strike after Arriva offered a 7.8 per cent pay increase, whilst the UK inflation rate is at 10.1 per cent.
Arriva bosses had described the offer as “generous,” but union representatives said the bus firm is “prioritising paying shareholders over decent wages for workers”.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Offering a pay cut presented as a rise is completely unacceptable. Arriva can well afford to return with a better deal and needs to do so. ”
The striking drivers are based at depots in Colchester, Harlow and Southend.
Unite says dates for the strikes have not yet been set.
Arriva have been contacted for comment.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel