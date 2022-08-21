A JAM, marmalade and curd manufacturer has won an award.

Thursday Cottage has received a Great Taste Award 2022 for its blackcurrant jam made in Tiptree.

A range of award-winning curds, jams, marmalades and reduced sugar products are made in the firm's small factory at Trewlands Farm.

The company moved from a small thatched cottage in Somerset to Tiptree in 2002 and aims to keep up the tradition of making jams, curds and marmalades in small batches.

Most of the jams are still hand filled today.

Thursday Cottage is one of the Wilkin and Sons Limited brands alongside Tiptree, Cole's and Jules and Sharpie.

Great Taste aims to bring awareness of quality products locally, nationally and internationally.

Donna Smith, managing director of Thursday Cottage, said: “We were delighted to receive a Great Taste Award 2022 for our blackcurrant jam.

"It is a great acknowledgement for the care and attention that goes into making our handmade jams and curds.

“Blackcurrant as a jam or a curd is increasingly popular and customers enjoy the great flavour of this dark rich fruit.”