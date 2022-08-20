A MAN has been fined after travelling without a valid rail ticket.

Ricky Tibble, of Albert Street in Harwich, was caught travelling between Clacton and Dovercourt stations with a valid ticket last October.

The verdict was proved in his absence at City Of London Magistrates' Court.

The 41-year-old was subsequently fined £100.

Tibble was also ordered to pay compensation of £13.70, a victim surcharge fee of £34, and £50 in court costs.