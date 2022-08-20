A MAN has been fined after travelling without a valid rail ticket.
Ricky Tibble, of Albert Street in Harwich, was caught travelling between Clacton and Dovercourt stations with a valid ticket last October.
The verdict was proved in his absence at City Of London Magistrates' Court.
The 41-year-old was subsequently fined £100.
Tibble was also ordered to pay compensation of £13.70, a victim surcharge fee of £34, and £50 in court costs.
