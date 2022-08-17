A WOMAN who crashed a car into the central reservation of the A120 has been handed nine penalty points.
Donna Prendergast, 31, of Walnut Way, Clacton, was charged with driving without due care and attention following the incident on the A120 at Great Bromley on October 25 last year.
Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard Prendergast was driving a Vauxhall Zafira on the road towards Colchester at 7.30am when the incident happened.
Prendergast “changed lane abruptly” from lane one to two causing her to lose control and hit the central barrier and another vehicle.
The case was proved in Prendergast’s absence.
She was handed nine penalty points and fined £180.
Magistrates’ also ordered her to pay a victim services fund of £34 and costs of £110.
