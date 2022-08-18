AN It’s a Knockout competition will take place as part of a village's annual fete.

The Thorpe fete will take place and there will be several stalls, attractions, food, drink and entertainment available on the day.

There are still places available for the It's a Knockout inflatable games event.

Teams of ten will take part in fancy dress to win the title of champions and Sandy’s Farm will also be at the event with their animals.

Dan Land, organiser of the fete, said: “After being shut up for the past two years, what can be better than getting ten of your mates, family or colleagues to form a team and come and have some fun this summer playing these wild and whacky inflatable games.

“We first did this in 2019 and we had a couple of thousand people turn up to watch on the day.

“It's a Knockout was popular in the 70s and it's always a giggle with everyone running about in wild costumes.

“We want families, friends, pubs, sports clubs, businesses to have a team more and much more importantly, have a laugh.”

The event will take place at Thorpe Social Club on Sunday, August 28 between noon and 5pm.

For more information about booking a team contact Dan Land on 07590034305.