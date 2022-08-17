“Barkis is willing” - as was the entire first night audience at David Copperfield, the final, triumphant production at The McGrigor Hall, the sixth play in Frinton Summer Theatre’s 2022 season.

Three actors play well over thirty characters from Dickens’ most autobiographical novel in a rumbustious cocktail of music hall and Vaudeville-style humour.

Chris Buckley is at the centre of the piece, a charming, charismatic, twinkly-eyed Copperfield who effortlessly guides us through the vicissitudes and joyfulness of his extraordinary life.

Review: David Copperfield at Frinton Summer Theatre was 'triumphant'

All the other parts; the Micawbers, the Peggottys, Agnes and Little Emily, Uriah Heep and Steerforth, Mr Dick and the sadistic Mr Murdstone, are shared between the body-bending, transgendering, shape-shifting, tuba playing, hilariously ad-libbing, ridiculously talented, James Peake and Katy Owens.

Special mention must go to the latter who seems to be able to change character on a sixpence with a twist of her body, an effortless accent - or simply a different hat.

To say the audience had a ball would be an understatement. Howls of laughter prevailed throughout.

It’s not all comedy however; in a moment the mood can change to heart-rending loss, unrequited love or painful soul-searching.

This season has seen a succession of excellent sets but Beth Colley’s extravagant toy-box like scenery takes the Victorian biscuit.

Bright, beautiful and playful colours are set against subtle, ever-changing lighting states.

Emily Raymond, the director, has conjured such creativity and joie de vivre out of this company in ten days it almost defies belief.

The production is scattered through with ingenious vignette-like songs ably supported on the piano by Olivia Zachariah.

This is theatre at its life-affirming finest and I urge you to go and see one of the few remaining performances.

David Copperfield is the last of the Summer Theatre’s production in the hall, but Friday night also sees the opening of the much anticipated Jesus Christ Superstar in the big top tent on the Greensward. It’s sure to be a fitting climax to a remarkable season.

Review by Colin Vine