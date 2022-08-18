AN artistic director has spoken with joy in the lead up to the premiere of a world renowned theatre production which is coming to Frinton.

Clive Brill has been the artistic director of Frinton’s Summer Theatre for seven years and it has been his lifelong ambition to secure the rights for the smash hit musical Jesus Christ Superstar.

After years of attempting to secure the show, this year Clive had a breakthrough by obtaining the rights and in doing so, becoming the only UK theatre to perform the award winning musical.

Clive’s love for the musical began at age 13 in 1973 when his drama teacher Barry Clarke took him to the Palace Theatre in London to see the show.

EXPERIENCED - Hugh Maynard will play Judas in the show.

Clive said: “That experience completely changed my life, I was impressed with the unique take on the Christian story.

“I really loved it and saw it more than 20 times in a year, the Palace Theatre even gave me a special poster on my 20th visit.

“Ever since I landed in Frinton I’ve been yearning for the show, I kept bugging Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber’s representatives and was ecstatic when I got the go ahead.”

Frinton’s Summer Theatre is in its 80th year of production and although it does not have the same production budget as the West End, Clive is working on creative ways to make the show a success.

SHOWSTOPPERS - Rebecca Birch will play Mary Magdalene and Tim Rogers will be Jesus.

The show has a cast of 12 including West End regulars Tim Rogers and Hugh Maynard and three debutants straight from drama school in Joseph Riley, Hannah McPherson and Joey Zerpa-Falcon.

Clive added: “We have a traverse stage which means the audience will be on either side, providing an immersive experience.

“The show is also in a big top circus tent so we’ve incorporated circus elements into the show, our actors are talented in acrobatics, juggling and spinning plates.”

Clive will play Herod and is excited to present the show.

He said: “When people go to the West End they can pay nearly £200 for a ticket, I promise the standard of our production is as high and costs £40.”

Jesus Christ Superstar will run from Friday, August 19 to Sunday, September 4.

To book your tickets visit frintontickets.co.uk/.