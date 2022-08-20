DRIVERS should be prepared as a road is set to close for more than a week.

Botany Lane in Weeley is closing on September 12 for eight days, northeast from its junction with Clacton Road.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while broadband installation works are undertaken by County Broadband Ltd.

Elsewhere in Weeley, Gutteridge Hall Lane is closing from its junction with Clacton Road to the end of the road.

The closure is scheduled to commence on September 12 for 5 days, due to installation works being undertaken by County Broadband Ltd.

As well as this, there is a temporary speed limit also set to hit Weeley due to three events coming.

A 30mph Speed Limit is coming to Colchester Road, from its junction with the A133/B1033 Weeley services roundabout, east to its junction with the B1033/B1441 roundabout.

The restrictions are scheduled to commence on August 27 for three days between the hours of 11am and 11.50pm for the duration of the Clacton Family, Proper Fest and Weeley Tribute festivals being held over three consecutive days at Hawk Fruit Farm, Weeley.

Elsewhere, in Colchester, drivers should be aware that four roads are set for closure.

Weston Road will be shutting northeast from its junction with Gilberd Road.

Additionally, Beche Road is closing southeast from its junction with Bourne Road.

These two closures are scheduled to commence on September 12 for three days while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Morant Road is also set for closure on September 16.

The closure will occur from its junction with Kimberley Road to its junction with Port Lane for five days.

It is due to carriageway patching works being undertaken by Essex County Council.

Lastly, Prettygate Road is closing southeast from its junction with Beech Hill on September 13.

This is happening whilst new connection works are undertaken by Anglian Water. The closure is occurring for three days.

In Halstead, drivers should prepare for three road closures.

Chapel Hill is closing just south of its junction with Beridge Road in a south-easterly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on September 12 for 3 days, while new connection works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

Elsewhere in the town Oak Road is closing from its junction with Mount Hill to its junction with Conway Close.

There will also be a temporary introduction of a ‘No Waiting, No Loading and No Stopping’ restriction during the same area as the closure in Oak Road.

The closure and restriction are scheduled to commence on September 12 for three days.

This is due to carriageway resurfacing works being undertaken by Essex County Council.