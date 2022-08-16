Clacton RNLI crews launched in response to a call of a vessel in distress in the River Colne.
On Saturday, August 13, the volunteer crew launched the Atlantic 85 Lifeboat David Porter MPS into slight sea conditions making their way to the reported co-ordinates.
Upon arrival on the scene, to the East Mersea side of the river Colne, the crew quickly assessed the situation and in talking with the vessel owner it was found that the vessel had been experiencing issues with the electrical system aboard.
The crew assisted the vessel back to Point Clear by providing a tow, where they left the vessel once securely moored.
