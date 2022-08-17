Crews from Clacton RNLI received a call to aid two people who were seen to be drifting out to sea on paddleboards.

The crews from the RNLI lifeboat station were called on Sunday, August 14 at around 3.40pm and the volunteer crew launched its D-Class inshore lifeboat Damar’s Pride into calm sea conditions.

The lifeboat made its way to the paddleboarders last reported location, east of Clacton Pier by the Beaches Café.

Mark Walsham of Clacton RNLI said: “On a very hot day like this Sunday, it can be very inviting to take a paddleboard to the beach, but there are some simple things to remember to keep yourself safe.

“You should wear a personal flotation device like a buoyancy aid or a lifejacket.

“Avoid offshore winds as they will quickly blow your paddleboard far out to sea.”

Upon arrival on the scene, the two casualties were quickly located by the crew, and assisted back to the shore.

Both casualties were found to be well and when landed to the beach, were passed into the care of the HM Coastguard.

The lifeboat returned to the lifeboat station, where it was cleaned, refuelled and put back onto active service by 4.30pm.