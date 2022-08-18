Clacton Sailing Club has been raising funds for the charity which saves lives at sea.
A collection box was picked up by Clacton RNLI’s volunteer fundraising team with a total of £184.36 from the club.
Mark Walsham of Clacton RNLI said: “We would like to thank everyone involved in Clacton Sailing Club’s Regatta event and for the generosity of everyone who donated to our station.
“It is the community support that really helps us to keep doing what we set out to do every time we receive a call for assistance – saving lives at sea.
“This donation will be used by the Clacton station in keeping our service running for everyone who may call up on us.”
