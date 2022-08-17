A BELOVED carnival has announced the funds raised from its landmark 100th street procession.
The sun shone down and thousands lined the route as Clacton Carnival processed along the seafront from West Road car park to Victoria Road on Saturday, August 13.
The procession was joined by the Essex Caledonian Pipe Band and dance troops and the decorated floats delighted the crowds.
This year, the street procession raised £2,669.86 which will be donated to local charities and community groups.
For more information on the procession and Clacton Carnival visit facebook.com/ClactonCarnival/
