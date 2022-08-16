TRIBUTES have been paid to a “darling” six-month-old baby who died after a crash.

Harry Kiely, from Clacton, was left seriously injured after the crash involving two vehicles in Cherry Tree Avenue, Clacton, on July 13.

He was taken to hospital where he sadly died.Harry’s mother has now paid a heartbreaking tribute to her son.

She said: “My darling boy, you was taken far too soon, anyone who knows you and knows me will know how much you meant to me baby boy.

“Life will never be the same without you, mummy and all your family will forever have you in our hearts.

“I don’t understand how life can be so cruel, until we meet again my gorgeous little haribo.

“Goodnight my boy.”

A female passenger in a car also sustained minor injuries.

An inquest into Harry's death was opened at Essex Coroner's Court earlier this month.

Essex Police’s serious collision investigation unit is continuing to investigate the circumstances around this collision.

A woman, who is not related to the child, was arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences, including causing death by dangerous driving.

She is due to answer bail this month.

Anyone who witnessed this collision or has any further information is encouraged to contact the force.

If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then get in contact with the force.

Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 or call call on 101.