CLACTON CARNIVAL kicked off its centenary celebrations with a fantastic fun family night at the town’s pier.

Hundreds flocked to the landmark attraction to enjoy an evening of entertainment and discounted rides in the sun.

The event hosted by Clacton Pier also got the carnival’s fundraising efforts off to a great start on Friday, August 12.

Paul Townend, Clacton Carnival Association chairman, said it was a perfect start to seven days of events to raise money for local charities and community groups.

He said: “There was a real buzz down on the pier and the sun shone all evening as the families made the most of everything that was on offer.

“We are delighted to be able to get together with Clacton Pier for the second year and we would love this to be an annual event on our programme.”

Clacton Carnival Association had a team of collectors on duty with visitors putting cash in their tins while mascot Honey the Bear was there to meet and greet children.

For those wanting the thrill of the rides there was a special £10 wristband giving unlimited goes.

Superheroes Venom, Miles Morales and Spiderman mingled with young fans and posed for photographs with a constant queue waiting for their turn.

Band ITG performed live outside the Boardwalk Bar and Grill while Dawn and Claire from Face Paint and Glitter Station provided a free makeover inside.

Pier director Billy Ball said the night was just one of its efforts to support the wider community.

He said: “Every year the association raises thousands of pounds for lots of groups and charities and we are delighted that we are now a part of that.

“There was a real carnival atmosphere on the evening and all ages enjoyed themselves with a host of attractions and entertainment on offer.”

Additionally, the carnival street procession on Saturday raised £2,669.86 and this will be donated to charities and community groups.

For more information on the carnival visit facebook.com/ClactonCarnival/.