CLACTON MP Giles Watling met with an inclusive employer as a show of support for an initiative that helps adults with learning disabilities and autism achieve their dreams of paid employment.

Mr Watling visited Sunrise Holiday Homes who has taken on Essex Cares Limited (ECL) inclusive employment candidate and Clacton resident Brian Scott as a maintenance assistant.

A collaboration between Essex care provider ECL and Essex County Council, the inclusive employment service sources employment opportunities for adults with a learning disability or autism across the county, as well working to change employers’ attitudes towards inclusive recruitment.

Mr Watling said: “I had the most amazing visit at Sunrise Holiday Homes, it was a pleasure to meet enthusiastic directors, Georgia and Lucas, and to meet their employee Brian and see how well he is doing in his role. The link up that ECL has arranged here is fantastic.

“Brian loves his job, and his cheerful personality and excellent work ethic make him an asset to the Sunrise team.”

Sunrise Holiday Homes was approached by ECL about a position for Brian, who was looking for paid employment and had previous experience of working as part of a maintenance team.

It was fortuitous timing for the mobile home and log cabin dealership which needed an extra pair of hands to help out with the maintenance of its showground.

Lucas Smith, managing director at Sunrise Holiday Homes, said: “We really needed an extra pair of hands and when ECL approached us it was a no brainer.

“A member of our family is autistic and we know first-hand what a difference it can make to people with learning disabilities and autism to have a purpose and to feel proud of what they have achieved.

“Being able to provide that to someone was the most exciting aspect of being an inclusive employer.”

The inclusive employment team matches talented individuals to meet the needs of the business, creating a successful working relationship that enables the candidate to develop their skills and achieve their goal of becoming more independent.

If you are a business interested in becoming an inclusive employer, contact Sue Wray, ECL inclusive employment business manager by emailing inclusive.employment@essexcares.org.