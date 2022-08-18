FAMILIES enjoyed award-winning exhibitions and more at a celebration of Essex history event.

It was a busy day on Sunday at Stow Maries Great War Aerodrome for the ‘A Time for Essex’ event.

There were living history camps for visitors to enjoy and learn about the Battle of Maldon from Vikings warriors, the horrors of the Witchfinder General all over Essex, the Redcoats of the Wars made famous by Rifleman Sharpe and much more.

There were arena displays of Bayonet fencing, weapons and tactics.

The Essex Fire and Rescue Museum, the Maeldune Centre, the Maldon Museum in the Park and the Essex Record office all has pop-up museums at the event to showcase the history of Essex.

An air show topped it all off with a nine-aircraft acrobatic display from the Tiger Moths of The Tiger 9 team.

Pictures show the Tiger Moths flying in formation above the war aerodrome.

One visitor enjoyed the day in the sun alongside hundreds of others and said: “You can be looking at a display when you turn round and bump into a Commando with a rifle!”

Many members of the public got involved during the displays in the arena.

A representative from Stow Maries Great War Aerodrome said: “Even the young people got pressed into service, with the 44th East Essex, recruiting for the war in 19th Century France, drilling recruits – all under the watchful eye of mum and dad, with a refreshing drink provided by Datum Attitude Brewery and their famous aviation-themed beers.”

The site is a WWI aerodrome which originally opened in 1916 and was a big part of many historic events including the Battle for Britain.

CEO Ian Flint said: “Stow Maries is such a unique part of our nation’s history – but so many people forget how many other parts of the history of Essex influenced it just as much.

“We wanted to celebrate this and the people of Essex obviously wanted to, too! It’s been a great day.”