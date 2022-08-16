FRINTON and Walton Heritage Trust opened its gate for its fourth and final bric a brac sale of the year, raising money for the wealth of community activities.
The target of the four sales finally reached the original goal of £4,000 on Saturday, August 13, at the Railway Cottage Garden.
The sale proved to be a great success, with more than £1,000 being made in just two and a half hours during the event. The money raised will contribute to the trust’s planned activities this year.
John Barter, chairman of the Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust, said: “I am delighted that not only did the Trust achieve their target, but the day was the most successful and enjoyable for all those who came.
“It was all down to the volunteer members who gave up their time for the community.”
The Frinton and Walton Heritage trust was formed in 1984, and acts as a means to consolidate local history of the area, whilst allowing public access to archives and artefacts and engaging with the community.
