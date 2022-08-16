AN ever-popular carnival has celebrated its landmark 100th procession.
The sun shone down and thousands lined the route as Clacton Carnival processed along the seafront from West Road car park to Victoria Road.
The theme this year was nursery rhymes...just as it was for its first procession in 1922.
The procession was joined by the Essex Caledonian Pipe Band and dance troops and the decorated floats delighted the crowds.
Paul Townend, Clacton Carnival chairman, said: “There was a brilliant turn out for the return of our procession.
“Thank you to everyone who came to support the carnival and made a donation. Donations will be made to charities and community groups later in the year.”
He added: “It takes a lot of volunteers to put on carnival events. Anyone wishing to get involved to help us next year, please get in contact at carnivalclacton@gmail.com. We would love to hear from you.”
- Results from the procession judges were: Class A – Charitable and Voluntary Organisations: 1st – 1st Clacton Rainbows. Class C – Local Trade and Industries: 1st – TDH Academy. Class E – Queen of Queens: 1st – Walton. Class F – Majorettes: 1st – ACEs Performance Academy. Best Dressed Local Registered Charity Float: 1st – 1st Clacton Rainbows, Brownies and Guide. Theme – Nursery Rhymes: 1st – St Osyth WI Drama Club.
