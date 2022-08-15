LIFEBOAT crews were scrambled to reports of a swimmer struggling in the water near Clacton Pier as volunteers endured a difficult week amidst scorching weather.

Clacton RNLI launched its D-Class inshore lifeboat, Damar's Pride, into calm sea conditions at around 5.45pm on Thursday.

The team had received a call reporting a person in difficulties under Clacton Pier.

A spokesman said: "They made their way to West beach in Clacton, to search for a swimmer that was experiencing difficulties around the pier.

"Upon arrival on the scene, the crew were informed that the person had been located and was safe and well."

The lifeboat crew was stood down and returned to the station by 6.05pm.

On Saturday at around 6.30pm, Clacton RNLI received a call reporting three people trapped on rocks at Jaywick.

Again the inshore lifeboat was launched, making its way to the last reported location of those in need of help.

The spokesman said: "Upon arrival on the scene, the crew were able to locate a member of the public with a broken down jet ski, who had earlier recovered three people back to the shore line.

"The three people had been stranded on the rocks and the jet ski owner helped to recover them back to the shoreline.

"Shortly after the three left the scene.

"The crew helped to recover the jet ski and the owner back to the shore, checked that they were OK and left the scene."

The lifeboat was back at the station by 7.20pm.

The callouts followed a major search and rescue mission last month after 21-year-old Sujal Sahu got into trouble off the coast of Clacton.

His body was found on July 23 in Jaywick and an inquest was opened into his death last week.