THOUSANDS of sunseekers packed out Clacton seafront over the weekend to enjoy the final days of the heatwave.

Beachgoers used whatever space they could find near Clacton Pier to pitch up and make the most of the sun amid the scorching temperatures.

Photos from Anthony Allston in the Gazette camera club showed swarms of people sat on the beach, while others went for a dip in the water to cool off.

Anthony Allston's pictures of Clacton beach over the weekend

Some sought shade under parasols while temperatures climbed to 30c.

The weekend also saw Clacton Carnival return.

The heatwave has come to and end with stormy weather on the way.

The Met Office has implemented the warning for all of England and Wales on Tuesday after a change in air pressure led to dramatic showers.

Power cuts and delays and cancellations in trains and buses are predicted, while spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions for motorists.

The south west and south east of England also face a third day of yellow warnings on Wednesday until 11.59pm, as the rain eases off elsewhere.

Greg Dewhurst, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said the week would start off quite humid before cooling down later on.

He told the PA news agency: “We’ll start off initially quite humid, particularly across the south and the east of the UK, with thundery showers and sunny spells, but it will gradually become cooler and fresher as the week goes on.

“First half of the week, we’re looking at some heavy downpours and thunderstorms developing.”