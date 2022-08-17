AN animal shelter has made a desperate appeal as it looks to rehome its oldest cat.

The RSPCA’s Danaher Animal Home in Wethersfield is looking to find a retirement pad for 18-year-old cat Squeek who came into the charity’s care as his owner could no longer look after him.

Squeek is a male tabby cat senior in years but he is described as a gentle soul and a very sweet cat.

He came into the home in June but so far hasn’t had any luck finding a home.

Cattery Manager at RSPCA Danaher Ryan Densley said: “Squeek is friendly and laid-back and has settled in really well so it feels like he has been here longer than he has. He is a true gentleman who is looking for a lovely quiet forever home.

“All he wants is someone who will happily give him lots of fuss whenever he wants it, food and a nice cosy bed where he can happily curl up and fall asleep.

“Offering Squeek a forever home will be such an amazing thing to do. As an older boy, we are keen to get him into a home as soon as possible.

“He will be the best companion who enjoys fuss and having a little chat with you.

"If you can make a senior cat's wish come true and give him a loving retirement home then please get in touch.”

Squeek would prefer not to live with other cats, or dogs, but could live with families with children.

Visit danaheranimalhome.org.uk for more information or an application form.