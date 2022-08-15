POLICE officers met with the public in Frinton as part of a week of action across Tendring.
The force held a street meet at Frinton Golf Club alongside the fire service, Neighbourhood Watch and fraud prevention teams.
Officers also carried out foot patrols around the town centre and seafront.
A spokesman for the Tendring Community Policing Team said: “Officers carried out foot patrol around the town centre and seafront areas, speaking to local businesses, residents, and visitors to the area.
“Officers also conducted speed checks along Frinton Road, where five drivers were caught exceeding the 30mph limit, top speed being 40mph.”
On Friday district commander Rob Bell and Community Policing Team Inspector Martin Richards met with MP Giles Watling and the Frinton and Walton mayor Terry Allen.
The spokesman added: “They discussed local issues, whilst taking a walk along Connaught Avenue where they spoke with local businesses, residents, and visitors to the area.”
