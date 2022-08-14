Firefighters worked quickly to stop a fire in the open from spreading to homes in Colchester today.
Crews were called at 12.01pm to 200 metres of grass alight in Hillyfields which had spread to hedges and eight gardens.
Two crews from Colchester and one each from Clacton and West Mersea tackled the flames.
They extinguished the fire at 12.50pm.
The cause of it is undetermined.
As well as some large field fires across Essex yesterday which the fire service had to send lots of resources to, crews continued to deal with number of smaller fires across the county as well as attending road traffic incidents and other calls.
They have been working extremely hard in difficult conditions.
Residents are urged to help firefighters today by:
- Not having barbecues, bonfires or campfires
- Putting out cigarettes properly
- Not having fireworks or releasing sky lanterns
- Disposing of litter correctly, discarded glass can cause a fire in the hot weather
