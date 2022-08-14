THUNDERSTORMS are due to bring an end to the latest heatwave in Essex this week, with forecasters warning of the potential for torrential downpours.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office for the whole county, and is place between 10am tomorrow (Monday, August 15) and 11.59pm on Wednesday (August 17).

Experts say severe weather could lead to disruption in some parts of Essex, as well as elsewhere in the country.

Temperatures are set to reach the low 30s across much of the county again today, before slowly dropping down to 23c by Wednesday.

The latest forecast suggests storms and heavy rain are most likely to hit Essex on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The yellow weather warning in place for thunderstorms comes off the back of an amber warning for extreme heat.

The Met Office says the storms could lead to:

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

A drought has been officially declared in Essex due to extended periods of heat and below average rainfall.

The tinder dry conditions has led to a surge in wildfires, with Essex Fire Service experiencing its busiest day in 30 years yesterday as crews battled huge blazes on Canvey and other parts of the county.

Neil Fenwick, head of lead service delivery for the fire service, said colleagues from London, Hertfordshire, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire were all drafted in yesterday to deal with major incidents.