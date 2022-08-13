Photos show the aftermath of a huge multi-vehicle crash on a major road in Essex yesterday.

Drivers faced long delays on the A12 as it was closed after the crash.

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: The pile up after the crash on the A12The pile up after the crash on the A12

The major road was closed northbound near Chelmsford between junction 16 (Galleywood/B1007) and junction 17 (Howe Green/A130).

Essex Travel News had said the road was closed following a "multi-vehicle accident".

They added that Londonbound traffic was also being held to "allow the air ambulance to attend the scene".

The incident was cleared and the road re-opened almost three hours later at about 7pm.

However, long delays remained to junction 15.

Emergency services have been contacted for further information.