Police and firefighters have thanked residents for their "incredible" support after one of the largest field fires Essex Fire and Rescue Service has ever seen.

Sixteen crews from across Essex worked to extinguish the fire affecting about 37 hectares of stubble and hedgerows in Hollow Lane, Broomfield.

The fire was put out at 6.16pm.

However, one crew from Chelmsford returned this morning at 8.42am to monitor the area and will remain on scene for the time being.

Essex Police officers have thanked members of public who stopped to offer them various drinks as they stood in the 30 degrees heat to assist firefighters.

A spokesman added: "It really made a difference."

READ MORE: Homes evacuated as sixteen crews from across Essex tackled huge field fire

Three properties were saved from the fire as crews stopped it from spreading to nearby homes.

Incident Commander, Group Manager at Essex Fire, Dan Partridge, commented: “This was one of the largest field fires we had ever seen in the county but by getting our resources there quickly, we could put a weight of attack against it and stop it from spreading to nearby houses, saving three properties one of which was thatched.

“The crews and our control room team did a great job and the support from the public was incredible.

"People lined up and clapped in our fire crews as they arrived, they gave us bottles of water, and farmers used quad bikes to deliver our firefighters supplies across the field.

"It was a real multi agency team effort with colleagues from Essex Police and the ambulance service there, working together.

"Police provided aerial footage with their helicopter so we could see what was happening from above and get ahead of the fire, and ambulance colleagues assisted us with welfare for our firefighters.

"It was very hot and there wasn’t any injuries but it was great to have their support on scene if we needed them."

Some properties in the area were evacuated by police as a precautionary measure at the start of the incident, but the fire changed direction.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established but Essex Fire and Rescue believe it to be accidental.