A train company in Essex is accepting Greater Anglia tickets today as train drivers walk out today amid the worsening disputes over jobs, pay and conditions.
Members of Aslef at Greater Anglia are walking out for 24 hours, crippling large parts of the network.
Aslef will mount picket lines outside railway stations, with officials saying they expect continuing support from the public despite the impact of the action.
Greater Anglia is urging passengers to avoid travelling with the company as its services will be "severely reduced and disrupted".
Meanwhile, c2c rail says it is accepting Greater Anglia tickets today amid the strike action.
A c2c spokesman said: "Our services are not directly impacted by strike action today.
"However, Greater Anglia are affected and we will be accepting their tickets so our services may be busier than usual."
Just one train per hour is running on all routes across the Greater Anglia network today.
Here are the first and last train times:
Colchester to London
First train: 8.13am
Last train: 8.13pm
London to Colchester
First train: 10am
Last train: 10pm
Southend Victoria to London Liverpool Street:
First train: 8.13am
Last train: 10pm
London Liverpool Street to Southend Victoria:
First train: 9.47am
Last train: 11.45pm
