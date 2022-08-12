A SERVICE which supports the mental health and wellbeing of residents in the Tendring has officially opened its new office.

Tendring Wellbeing and Intervention Services has opened its door at Church Road Business Centre in Brightlingsea.

The official opening ceremony was conducted by Rodney Appleyard, from Colchester Catalyst, and was witnessed by staff and volunteers.

Catalyst is a grant-funding charity that funded the new office for Tendring Wellbeing.

It provided the funding to expand services at Tendring Wellbeing which has already received over 120 referrals in six months for support.

Some have targeted interventions while others need ongoing support from individual or group therapy.

Tendring Wellbeing and Intervention Services provide free early help and intervention to children, young people and families through coaching, counselling, group work, mentoring or play therapy.

It provides expert practical and emotional support, for those in need.

Jacqui Kershaw, founder of the service “We will be eternally grateful to Rodney and the other members of Colchester Catalyst who have been there to help us expand our service.

"Our Little Clacton therapy room remains open and the Brightlingsea office will allow us to have a work base and additional counselling rooms.”

There will be a new Talking Tuesday drop-in service from 10am to 4pm. Go to tendringwellbeingandi.co.uk