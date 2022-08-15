A MAN who brandished a loaded imitation firearm after relationship reconciliation talks went wrong has been spared prison.

Sunil Singh was visiting his ex-partner in Jaywick in an attempt to fix their relationship, however a fight broke out between his aunt and his former lover’s family.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard the 28-year-old dustman pulled a BB gun from his car and began making noises mimicking the sound of a discharged firearm to scare others on July 2 of last year.

Firearms units deployed to the scene at 2.15pm found Singh had fled, but he was later halted by a stinger device on the A12 at Kelvedon following a police helicopter pursuit.

Singh, of Rectory Road, in London, admitted possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence when he appeared in court on Friday.

Aerial view - Jaywick

The Gazette can reveal the Crown Prosecution Service dropped a series of other charges after the victim confessed her family had conspired to get him behind bars.

Prosecutor Hannah Gladwell stated during an interview with the police, Singh told officers he felt “unsafe” in the area and that’s why he brandished the loaded gun.

Ms Gladwell explained the firearm was later found by police officers on a grass verge adjacent to the A12 after it was launched from the passenger side of the Volkswagen Singh was travelling in.

Barry Gilbert, mitigating, told the court the victim has since confessed her and her family were abusing drugs and “they colluded to manufacture a story”.

“The victim’s sister punched his auntie who had driven him there,” added Mr Gilbert.

Help - Police Dog Tygo assisted with the search Picture: @EPDogSection/Twitter

“The BB gun was something they used to play with. He panicked, he couldn’t think of what else to do.

“His auntie was lying on the ground, he was way outnumbered and all he could think to do was wave the gun about and it had the desired effect.”

Judge Christopher Morgan sentenced Singh to one year’s imprisonment, suspended for two years. He must also undertake 200 hours of unpaid work, 35 rehabilitation activity sessions and pay £400 costs.

“If you stepped back you would’ve realised this could have, and did, result in serious public disorder,” said the judge.