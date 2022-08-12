The final supermoon of 2022 has been captured on camera by talented Gazette Camera Club members.

The stunning moon peaked in the night sky in the early hours of this morning.

Supermoons tend to look larger and brighter due to how close this full moon is to the Earth.

The August full moon is also known as the Sturgeon Moon, named by North American fishing tribes since the species appeared in number during this month.

It has also been called the green corn moon, the grain moon, and the red moon for the reddish hue it often takes on in the summer haze.

Natural History Museum’s Sara Russell, speaking to INews, stated that a supermoon happens when the moon at its full is closest to the Earth.

She said: “During a supermoon, the moon is at a stage where it is closest to Earth.

“This will typically last for two to five full moons, so that’s why there are multiple supermoons in a row. After that, the moon goes into the more distant part of its orbit.”

Images captured by members of our camera club include the moon over Alresford, Frinton and Dovercourt.