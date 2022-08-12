A 12 year old boy who was at the centre of a life support dispute died after suffering a "catastrophic hypoxic ischemic brain injury secondary to strangulation", an inquest has heard.

The inquest into the death of Arche Battersbee from Southend was opened this morning at Essex Coroner's Court in Chelmsford.

The inquest was told how Archie died on August 6 after life-sustaining treatment was withdrawn with the authority of a final court order.

Coroners officer Paul Donaghy said: "On April 7, Archie Battersbee was found unresponsive at home by his mother.

"Paramedics attended and they reported a Glasgow Coma Scale of only three and confirmed cardiac arrest.

"CPR was given and Archie was transported to Southend Hospital.

"Archie was thereafter transferred to the Royal London Hospital PCCU for ongoing management.

"A consultant offers a cause of death of catastrophic hypoxic ischemic brain injury secondary to strangulation."

Senior Coroner Lincoln Brookes said: "I formally open the inquest into the death of Archie Battersbee and adjourn it with a provision date of February 7.

"I have authorised for him to be transferred to Southend and for his body to be released to the family.

"I want to take this opportunity to say his death is clearly a tragedy on so many levels especially on a personal one for his family and I send my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."