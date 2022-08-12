ONE of Essex’s first community supermarkets will be opened in Jaywick later this year in a bid to help people on low incomes to feed their families.

Essex County Council has picked Jaywick Community Resource Centre to run the initiative in the village's Brooklands, which is officially the most deprived area in the country.

The organisation will now be looking for a location to set up the shop.

It will be working with the voluntary sector and the local community, as well as national experts Feeding Britain, in order to identify the exact needs of the area.

Once opened later this year, the community supermarket will offer local residents - who may be struggling with food bills - the opportunity to purchase food and household essentials at reduced prices.

The supermarket will help local families on low incomes to support and feed their families, bridging the gap between foodbanks and other local food stores.

Tendring is among the first of six areas to receive investment from Essex County Council to establish community supermarkets as part of its 'Levelling Up' agenda.

Billericay Street Pastors and charity Hope 3:16 will be launching a similar community shop in Basildon.

Louise McKinlay, deputy leader and cabinet member for community, equality, partnerships and performance, said: “I am very pleased that we have appointed Billericay Street Pastors and Jaywick Community Resource Centre to run our first community supermarkets in Essex.

“Each brings their own knowledge and experience, and they already really understand the needs of their communities.

“Once launched, the supermarkets will provide much-needed help to local families who may be struggling with the pressures of feeding their household and will go some way in relieving their financial stress.

“However, they are not just about providing low-cost food but will also create a vital community hub where residents can connect with their neighbours and find a warm and welcoming community space with a range of facilities available, supporting the delivery of our Everyone’s Essex strategy.”

Shelly, from Jaywick Community Resource Centre, added: “We’re very excited about this opportunity to work with the local community and run one of the first community supermarkets in Essex.”