READERS have expressed their views on whether bonfires should be banned.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service has urged people not to use barbeques, bonfires, fireworks or sky lanterns following the dry weather.

The service has said that due to the ground in Essex being extremely dry, fires can spread easily and quickly.

We asked readers about their thoughts on whether disposable barbeques should be banned.

Many felt that they shouldn’t be banned.

One comment from a member of public from Katie Leech said: “No. People can do stupid things with anything if they’re stupid enough.

“Don’t punish the many because of the few. At this rate, there will be nothing left to live for.”

Another reader, Dee Alicia, said: “You can't punish everyone for the stupid behaviour of a few.”

Abi Andrea said: “Nope because not everyone can afford a huge barbecue and they are handy.”

Other readers believed that disposable barbeques should be banned.

One member of the public, Christina Taylor, said: “Sadly Yes, because too many are so irresponsible with them.

“We saw a toddler run over the sand on Walton beach where one had been buried, just by running over the sand both his feet were severely burnt. I’ll never forget that poor boys screaming.”

Adam Fogg said: “Yes I do think that to ban them from today.”

Others believed that monitoring could be in place to make the buyer more responsible for their use and disposal.

Reader, Owen Goldsmith, said: “They should only be sold to over 18's. Like fireworks sort of thing. If you cause a fire because of one of them, there should be a prison sentence.”

Kay Hutchinson said: “Maybe they should only be sold with a after use cover that prevents fires.

“Sold with a code that the buyer has to fill in details in the store so it is traceable and that person will be responsible for using and disposing of it safely. Bonus being that would escalate the cost so price out the kids.”