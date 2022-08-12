A SERVICE is to be held on Clacton seafront to commemorate the 77th anniversary of VJ Day.
The Service of Remembrance will take place in the Memorial Gardens on Marine Parade West at 11am on Monday, August 15.
Hosted by the Clacton branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) and supported by Tendring Council, standards will be raised and wreaths laid by different groups and organisations.
The service, which is open to the public, will commemorate the end of the Second World War in the Pacific theatre and Victory over Japan.
It will be conducted at the War Memorial by Reverend David Lower, while Tendring Council chairman Peter Harris will read a Psalm.
Mr Harris said: “I hope that people will join us at this service to remember those who lost their lives during the Second World War in the Far East.”
