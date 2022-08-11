MEMBERS of the Armed Forces and the emergency services were celebrated with a special event held in Clacton.

The Tendring Veterans and Emergency Services Day, held on Sunday, saw hundreds of people come along to pay their respects and learn more about the organisations involved.

A service was held at Clacton War Memorial to kick-start the day, which included a two-minute silence, the laying of wreaths and the National Anthem, and which was attended by standard bearers, a number of veterans, the RNLI and local Sea Cadets.

Guests of honour included Deputy Lord Lieutenant Bonnie Hill along with three Second World War veterans.

Afterwards those taking part were led in a procession by a piper down to Clacton Greensward for the main event, which included entertainment and stalls.

Peter Harris, Tendring Council chairman and whose idea the event was, said: "For my term of office I am supporting the RNLI and charities which help veterans.

“It was incredible to see so many veterans and standards standing proudly at the service, and I was really pleased by the turnout too.

“Perhaps most touching was to have three surviving veterans from the Second World War, along with the Queens’ representative, and I hope they felt our thanks through the event.”