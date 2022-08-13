A number of new busiensses have opened their doors across Essex this year.

From cocktail bars to coffee shops and pizza restaurants there is something for all to enjoy.

Here we have taken a look at the new venues and what they have on offer.

Dreams Cocktail and Champagne Lounge

Where: 11 High St, Colchester CO1 1DA

When: July

Dreams Cocktail and Champagne Lounge opened in Colchester High Street at the end of July.

The lounge replaced the Taste of Cyprus restaurant, which closed in May.

Steve Ellis, the owner of Colchester Eats, came up with the idea alongside Paul Kounnis, the former owner of Taste of Cyprus.

The bar, run by Mr Ellis, aims to serve high quality and freshly made drinks to customers aged 21 plus.

EastCoast5

Where: 5 Old Pier St, Walton on the Naze CO14 8AN

When: June

The Restaurant owned by Andreas Mina, 31, of Clacton is a sustainable independent eaterie close to the coast in Walton.

Situated in a former Guinness-bottling factory, the design is inspired by London’s Soho.

The menu features a range of Asian-Pacific cuisine and a twist on British pub classics.

Moto Pizza

Where: Unit 2, St Nicholas House, High St, Colchester CO1 1DN

When: June

The bottomless pizza company, based in Chelmsford, expanded to Colchester and opened at the end of June.

The pizza is made fresh everyday and cooked in a wood fired oven for its customers at the restaurant.

The restaurant has received lots of support on social media for their “amazing food”.

Fireaway

Where: 207-209 Timberlog Ln, Basildon SS14 1PB

When: July

The pizza takeaway chain opened their 120th branch in Basildon last month.

The freshly handmade pizzas are stone-baked for flavour.

Customers can build their own pizza’s or choose from the range of options on the menu.

Star of India

Where: The Causeway, Halstead CO9 1ET

When: May

The Star of India takeaway prides themselves on their flavourful Indian and Bangladeshi food.

The owner, Mohammad Uddin, said he offers dishes that aren’t in any of the takeaways and restaurants in Halstead.

Torsbeanie Corner Café

Where: 10 Weavers court CO9 2JN Halstead

When: January

The Corner Café in Halstead was bought by Ian and Vickie Birch, who renamed it Torsbeanie Corner Café.

They also run a successful catering truck which can be hired out for events.

They began the Torsbeanie food truck two years ago.

The Bean Machine

Where: 401 Eastwood Road, SS6 7LU

When: July

The Bean Machine opened opposite the Miller and Carter in Eastwood Road last month.

There is an outside seated area, children’s play area and inside seating for customers to enjoy their hot and cold coffees, milkshakes, snacks and soft drinks.

There is also a bouncy castle and play area for children.