A THUG'S accomplice was fuelled by drink and drugs when he used a knife to slash two victims during a street brawl.

Zachary Jagger, 27, and his friend Charlie Hearn, 29, both went out in Clacton "looking for trouble" in November last year.

Judge David Turner QC said after trying to force their way into a private party, the pair were caught up in a large street fight.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard while Jagger used his car to mow down a woman, Hearn used a knife to slash one man across the back, leaving him with "a thoroughly ugly cut, with stitches".

Charlie Hearn

Judge Turner said: "You were to threaten, with the knife, another individual in an ugly way.

"You were involved in the same fight as was Mr Jagger and that, among other things, involved the punching and kicking of a female.

"Then you too were involved in a wounding of [a woman], slashing her with a Stanley knife to the face.

"This too is grave offending."

After the fight, Jagger made moves to destroy the Vauxhall Astra he used as a weapon.

He admitted charges of perverting the course of justice, affray, dangerous driving, and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Jagger admitted wounding with intent in relation to a seperate incident in February 2019, when he slashed a man in the face with a belt at a bar in Clacton.

Hearn, of Oakmead Road, Point Clear, admitted charges of wounding without intent, affray, making threats with a knife and wounding with intent.

He was sentenced to four years behind bars.

Judge Turner accepted Hearn "is not inherently violent" and found the offender's remorse to be genuine.

"I accept that there was an element of the isolated, out of character to this, but nevertheless you got yourself into a situation which ought never to have arisen," he said.

"You're lightly convicted and you have some insight.

"But you had taken drink and drugs and it was no excuse. You went to the scene of this ugly incident armed with a knife to help your friend."

Jagger, of Alton Park Road, Clacton, was given an extended sentence of ten years, with six years imprisonment and four years on licence.