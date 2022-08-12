A "DANGEROUS menace" who left a father-of-two scarred for life after he used a belt to slash him across the face also admitted smashing a car into a woman during a street brawl.

Zachary Jagger, 27, was out "looking for trouble" in Clacton in February 2019 when he launched an attack on a complete stranger in the toilets of a town-centre bar.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard he drew his studded belt from around his waist, before using it to slash the victim, Paul Filtness, across the face.

Mr Filtness was left with a "grave laceration" spanning 15cm from his temple to his chin.

The wound was "2cm to 3cm deep" and cut through fat and muscle.

Judge David Turner QC said: "It follows it must have been a blow of very considerable force.

"This happened in the context of bar life and is just the sort of thing which terrifies the public on an evening out.

"This was mindless violence of the worst kind."

The victim, Paul Filtness, was left scarred for life

The judge said Mr Filtness was "simply and tragically" in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"This was pointless, mindless, gratuitous violence," he added.

"You were looking for trouble which was entirely avoidable.

"You behaved in an utterly thuggish and unpleasant way and were, I am satisfied, a complete menace to the public."

Mr Filtness was left "scarred, shocked and permanently damaged", and still deals with the mental and physical fallout from the attack three years on.

Jagger, of Alton Park Road, Clacton, launched the attack despite appearing in court just a month earlier in relation to separate matters.

He initially denied a charge of wounding with intent and the case faced a long delay, until Jagger was caught up in another "thoroughly ugly and distressing episode" in November 2021.

The court heard Jagger and his friend Charlie Hearn, 29, both went out in Clacton "looking for trouble".

Judge Turner said after trying to force their way into a private party, the pair were caught up in a large street fight.

"You, Mr Jagger, appeared to have run off, chased by others and later to have driven off," he said.

"But you made the very unwise decision to return later, I suspect to seek to even the score, you say to assist a friend.

"A female is punched and kicked, others appear with wood and a fork.

"You drive off again, only to return later to drive into the group fighting, striking a male."

Jagger then drove at a woman "on several occasions", knocking her backwards a distance of 6ft. She suffered a double leg fracture.

The judge accepted the circumstances of the fight are "murky", adding Jagger's car was attacked and he went back to the scene to collect his friend.

"But the reality is that again, this was entirely avoidable and grave conduct," he said.

After the fight, Jagger made moves to destroy the Vauxhall Astra he used as a weapon.

Zachary Jagger

Judge Turner said: "You deviously sought to avoid detection by disposing of the offending Astra vehicle."

Jagger, who has eight previous convictions for 12 offences, admitted charges of wounding with intent, affray, dangerous driving, causing grievous bodily harm with intent and perverting the course of justice.

He was deemed a dangerous offender and given an extended sentence, comprising six years imprisonment and an extended licence period of four years.

Judge Turner said: "You are someone who when threatened or crossed, can lose their temper suddenly and violently as you did on both these occasions.

"You have the potential to behave in a way which could, in different circumstances, prove fatal."